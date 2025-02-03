STR51: Silambarasan TR becomes ‘God of Love’ in Ashwath Marimuthu directorial flick; see menacing new look

Silambarasan TR is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Feb 3, 2025. As wishes for the actor flow in from various parts of the film industry, the makers of his upcoming movie, tentatively titled STR51, have unveiled a new character poster.

The new menacing look from the film announces Silambarasan as the "God of Love" in the movie. The actor himself shared the new poster on his social media handle and penned, “God hesitates to visit Earth in fear of Love, however, what would happen if he visits despite his hesitation?” (Translated from Tamil).

See the new look from STR51:

The movie STR51 was earlier announced by the makers and is touted to be a vintage-style Silambarasan movie. While more details about the film are yet to be unveiled, the movie is set to hit the big screens in the Summer of 2026.

Moving forward, Silambarasan TR is set to play one of the key roles in the Kamal Haasan-starrer movie Thug Life. The film, co-written by Haasan with Mani Ratnam, is directed by the legendary director himself, marking his reunion with the Vikram actor after several decades.

The gangster action flick initially had Dulquer Salmaan in a key role, which was later replaced by Silambarasan TR due to scheduling issues. Apart from Haasan and STR, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Furthermore, STR has also recently announced two of his upcoming projects. One is expected to be a thrilling venture directed by Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan, which is tentatively titled STR:49.

On the other hand, the actor is set to join hands with director Desingh Periasamy for the movie STR50, marking the actor’s maiden venture as a producer.