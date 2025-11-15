Stressed Namrata Shirodkar prays as Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra 1st look is revealed for Varanasi, actor says ‘India will be proud’

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited movie has been officially titled Varanasi, with the makers releasing the actor's first look as Rudhra. As the world witnessed the film's glimpse, Mahesh's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar became visibly emotional and began praying for her husband.

Mahesh Babu introduced as Rudhra in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

As the Varanasi title was officially launched in Hyderabad during the Globetrotter event, Namrata Shirodkar appeared overwhelmed. When her husband Mahesh Babu came onto the stage, he was also seen becoming emotional and teary-eyed.

The actor said, “I want to make my fans proud and, most importantly, my director Rajamouli. The whole of India will be proud after Varanasi's release.”

Check out the first look here:

Moreover, SS Rajamouli revealed at the event that an important episode of the film would be based on the Ramayana. The filmmaker emphasized that since his childhood, he had often spoken about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata meant to him, and how making them had always been his dream project.

The Baahubali helmer added that he had never imagined he would get to shoot an important episode from the Ramayana so early in his career. He further explained that while writing every scene and every dialogue, he felt as if he were floating.

Rajamouli also shared that on the first day, when Mahesh appeared in Lord Rama's look for the photoshoot, he got goosebumps. The director revealed that he had even set that look as his phone wallpaper for some time but later removed it.

Additionally, the filmmaker conveyed that they had recently wrapped up a schedule of the film and that every episode and sub-episode felt like a film in itself, highlighting the challenges involved.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming globetrotting adventure film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the co-leads.

The first glimpse of the movie was recently revealed, taking viewers on a visually magnificent journey that blends epic storytelling with mythology.

Here’s the glimpse:

Varanasi is slated to release in theaters in summer 2027, with reports indicating a possible March release.

ALSO READ: Fans call Mahesh Babu ‘People’s King’ as SS Rajamouli introduces Varanasi character Rudhra, drops fiery trailer