Strong headed to risk taker: How Samantha Akkineni's positive traits & Family Man 2's Raji's persona coincide

Samantha Akkineni made our jaws drop with her spell bounding performance in the recently released series The Family Man 2.

After leaving the fans of Tollywood and Kollywood in awe with her impeccable performances in all her films, Samantha Akkineni made her debut with the Hindi web series The Family Man 2 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. After the release, she has been receiving critical acclaim from fans and movie buffs alike. Though she has received a backlash from a section of the Tamil audience who alleged that her role in the web series showed the Elam Tamils in a bad light, she is also being lauded for the brilliant performance.

Directed by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 also has Priyamani playing a key role. Several celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Rashi Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna lauded Sam for her role in the show. While she has made our jaws drop with her spell bounding performance as Raji in the series, here are 4 interesting positive character traits that coincide with Raji’s persona.

1. Strong-headed: From time to time Sam has proved that she is a strong-headed person and no amount of negativity could stop her.

2. Determination: Sam is someone who never compromises her fitness regime. Her hard work to achieve her goals is very clear with the photos she shares on Instagram.

3. Risk-taker: Recently, Samantha shared a video on her Instagram, where she revealed that she did not have a stunt double for her scenes in The Family Man 2, which by itself is a brave act. To add more, she is a risk-taker in real life too when it comes to picking bold and unconventional roles. The Kollywood film Super Deluxe is one of the many examples where the actress showcased her acting skills.

4. Loyalty: With all the strong characters, Sam is also known to be someone who is very loyal to her kith and kin. She is someone who will be the first person to give a shout-out to her fellow actors whenever their films release. Professionally, Samantha has proved that she is a loyal person as she leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character.

