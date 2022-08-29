Students demand official leave from college to watch Vikram's Cobra; Say 'don't make any calls or messages'

Vikram is all set to take over the theatres yet again with his next release, Cobra. As the project nears release on the 31st of August this year, the hype for this forthcoming action thriller is increasing with each passing day. In a recent example of the craze for the film, a couple of students from a college have applied for an official leave on the 1st of September to see the movie in cinema halls.

The leave application went something like this, “Respected Principal, We the students of SJC belong to the department of Commerce. We need an official college holiday on 01-09-2022 as the release of the ‘Cobra’ movie because there are no tickets available on 31-08-2022. So kindly request you don’t make any calls or messages. However, we are not going to come to college. Thank You! Your obediently, Chiyaan’s fans."

Check out the application below:

With Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady in Cobra , former cricketer Irfan Pathan will be stepping into acting with the movie. He will be seen as the antagonist opposite Vikram in the suspense drama. Apart from them, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi, and K. S. Ravikumar will also be seen doing other key roles in the film.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the venture has been bankrolled by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the 7 Screen Studio banner. Oscar-Winning musician, A R Rahman is onboard the team as the music composer.

Furthermore, Vikram will also play the historical character Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. He will be accompanied by Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in crucial roles.

