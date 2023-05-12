Style File: Naga Chaitanya is sucker for prints, fresh and comfy fashion

For the promotions of his much-awaited film Custody, Naga Chaitanya treated us to a spectacle of sorts in unique, comfy and fresh sartorial looks. With his fashion choices—both on and off-screen, Naga Chaitanya has managed to turn heads yet again in refreshingly comfortable outfits. He plays the role of a cop in Custody and displays masculinity in his film but irrespective of the character, he carried a very different and flamboyant personality throughout the film's promotion.

Here's a look at Naga Chaitanya's promotional wardrobe for his film Custody and it is all things comfy.

For the film's trailer launch in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya wore a relaxed fit. He opted for a floral print shirt by All Saints. Worth Rs 11,000 approx, the classic shirt came with a camp collar and straight hem. He teamed it with a pair of black jeans.

Chay beats Summer heat in white

For the film's interview, Chay, known for his impeccable and comfy style statement, wore a white shirt teamed with ripped denim and suede shoes. To amp up the look, Naga Chaitanya added an element of drama and quirk with yellow sunglasses.

In prints

Naga Chaitanya's look in patterned short sleeve look is one of my personal favourites. He flaunted this perfect date night look by wearing this shirt by Selected with formal straight-fit pants. He scored a brownie point with his sexy bearded look.

Naga Chaitanya keeping it cool and how!

He looks effortlessly cool here! Keeping his attire simple and relaxed, Chay styled his black jeans and shirt look with a pair of sunglasses at the pre-release event of Custody. He is introverted and shy but never fails to grab our attention with his charismatic personality.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Custody Review: Is Naga Chaitanya starrer a hit or flop? Here's what the audience has to say