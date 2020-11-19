STYLE FILE: Samantha Akkineni gives us lessons on layering in a dual toned blazer over an elegant white dress

Samantha Akkineni has left us mesmerised yet again with another stunning look and we can't get enough of it.

Samantha Akkineni never fails to win our hearts with her style statement and this time again, we are totally mesmerised by her latest look. For her upcoming chat show Sam-Jam, Samantha Akkineni picked a stunning white dress that she paired with a dual-toned blazer. The gorgeous actress completed her look with on-sided heavy open curls, natural lips and minimal makeup. She accessorised her elegant look with a pair of statement earrings and black heels. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sam has nailed it yet again with her power dressing.

After Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi has shot for the new episode of the upcoming chat show. The actors looked dapper in a green suit as he posed for the shutterbugs on arriving at the location for the shoot. Samantha is the host for the celebrity talk show for Allu Arjun’s video streaming platform Aha. Meanwhile, check out Sam's photos below.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming, titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film will go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, Sam is also making her Hindi-wed debut with Manoj Bajpai's The Family Man season 2.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

