Style Quotient: Samantha Akkineni's contemporary sarees for Jaanu promotions are all about elegance and grace

As 96 remake Jaanu hit the screens today, let's take a look at top saree moments of Samantha Akkineni from her promotional wardrobe. Check it out below.

Besides being an amazing actor, South beauty Samantha Akkineni is massively loved for her style statements. Her style is known to be classy, chic and creative at the same time. Be it at the airport or making red carpet appearance, Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab our attention with her experimental looks. For the promotions of her upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni decided to go all desi but at the same time, she made sure to stand out in her saree looks. Samantha Akkineni's contemporary sarees for Jaanu promotions are all about elegance and grace.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who loves experimenting with her style and of late, for the promotions of her upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is making noteworthy saree moments. As the film hit the screens today, let's take a look at top saree moments of the actress from her promotional wardrobe for Jaanu. Samantha Akkineni is a sight to behold and a vision of versatility in this contemporary saree by Anavila designer. She looks simply stunning!

Samantha Akkineni shared a stunning picture of herself in a green coloured tissue saree by Studio Bhang and must say, she carried it with all grace and confidence. We love the blouse and the way Sam finished it out with simple hair and makeup look.

For one of the promotional events, Samantha Akkineni picked red and pink floral print saree by Raw Mango. We are out of words to express how gorgeous she looks. Let the picture do all the talking. Styled by Preetham Julkar and makeup by Sadhna Singh, Samantha looked pretty. It is a big yay from us.

For the recent trailer launch event of Jaanu, Samantha was spotted carrying a simple yet elegant look in a tissue silk sari paired with a sleeveless top. She looks pretty than ever?

