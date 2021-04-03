Stylish Billa turns 12: Anushka Shetty reminisces shooting days of Prabhas starrer: Missing the fun we had

Anushka Shetty had shared the screen with Prabhas for the first time in Stylish Billa and the movie has clocked 12 years of the release today.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have been one of the most talked about pairs in Tollywood and the two are a delight to watch in one frame. This successful onscreen jodi has been given several hit movies together including the popular Baahubali franchise and often leaves the fans in awe of their chemistry. Interestingly, Anushka and Prabhas had first collaborated in 2009 Meher Ramesh directorial Stylish Billa and while the movie was a hit at the box office, there has been no looking back for this superhit duo.

And as Stylish Billa has completed 12 years of the release today, Anushka can’t keep calm and shared a heartwarming post to celebrate the milestone. The diva shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram account and recalled the shooting days of the movie in the caption. Anushka wrote, “#12YearsForStylishBilla Everything in this film had NEW look, Body Styling, Characterisation, Locations, Songs, Poster Designs. Presentation was terrific.. all the Credit goes to our Director @meherramesh garu, GopiKrishna movies. Missing the Fun we all had...just like family.”

Take a look at Anushka Shetty’s post:

While Prabhas and Anushka were last seen in SS Rajamouli’s 2017 directorial Baahubali: The Conclusion, there are have been endless rumours about the duo dating each other and about their wedding on the cards. However, neither of them have confirmed their relationship in public and always maintained to be good friends. Meanwhile, Prabhas is all set to share the screen space with for the first time in Nag Ashwin’s yet to be titled directorial.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty shows glimpse of her blushing face in THIS latest photo; Take a look

Share your comment ×