Stylish star Allu Arjun achieves THIS feat; Thanks his fans for ‘infinite love and blessing’

Tollywood star Allu Arjun shared a heartwarming post for his fans after reaching 8 million followers on popular photo-sharing application Instagram. The 38-year old actor joined the list of few Indian actors who achieved the rare feat of garnering 8 million followers in a short span of time. He thanked his fans for continued support and love. Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, "8 Million. To me it’s not a number ... or a statistics ... or the reach of popularity or followers. It’s Infinite LOVE & BLESSING from many kind people. Thank you for all the Love you shower ... I bow down with humility & abundant Gratitude. Love AA (sic)."

Fans who were gushing with excitement soon flooded his page with likes, comments and congratulatory messages. The actor enjoys a huge following in other social media platforms as well. Allu Arjun’s latest movie was Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was a box-office success and the hit song Butta Bomma from the film also recently created a sensation through video-sharing app TikTok.

Last month the actor stunned his fans by sharing details about his upcoming movie which is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and GA2 Pictures and directed by Koratala Siva. Currently, he is working on his upcoming film Pushpa starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Sukumar and is jointly bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Muttasamy Media banners.

