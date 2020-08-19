Stylish Star Allu Arjun looks dapper in THIS monochrome photo as he extends wishes on World Photography Day
On the occasion of World Photography Day, Stylish Star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared his monochrome photo as he extended his wishes to the photographers across the world. In the photo, he can be seen lost in his own world as he captures the beauty of nature. Sharing the photo, the Pushpa actor wrote, “Happy World Photography Day”. As soon as he posted his photo on the photo-sharing application, his fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.
Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it was a huge Box Office hit. Though the film locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.