Stylish Star Allu Arjun looks dapper in THIS monochrome photo as he extends wishes on World Photography Day

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it was a huge Box Office hit. Though the film locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.