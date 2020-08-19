  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Stylish Star Allu Arjun looks dapper in THIS monochrome photo as he extends wishes on World Photography Day

Sharing the photo, the Pushpa actor wrote, “Happy World Photography Day”. As soon as he posted his photo on the photo-sharing application, his fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.
7878 reads Mumbai
Stylish Star Allu Arjun looks dapper in THIS monochrome photo as he extends wishes on World Photography DayStylish Star Allu Arjun looks dapper in THIS monochrome photo as he extends wishes on World Photography Day

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Stylish Star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared his monochrome photo as he extended his wishes to the photographers across the world. In the photo, he can be seen lost in his own world as he captures the beauty of nature. Sharing the photo, the Pushpa actor wrote, “Happy World Photography Day”. As soon as he posted his photo on the photo-sharing application, his fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa to feature THIS Bollywood actress in a special dance number

See the photo here:

Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it was a huge Box Office hit. Though the film locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement