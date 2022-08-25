Stylish star Allu Arjun rocks a black-on-black attire again as he returns from New York with wife Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun and his better half, Sneha Reddy were in New York recently for the India Day Parade in the Big Apple. After attending the festivities, the Pushpa star is now back in the bay with his wife. Shutterbugs captured the Style Icon at the airport last night as he aced the black-on-black look once again.

He oozed swagger in a sweatshirt, paired with baggy pants and spectacles. Sneha Reddy went with a fluorescent shirt and black lowers as her OOTD. Earlier, the star wife took to Instagram and dropped a romantic selfie with her hubby.

Up next, Allu Arjun will start shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rise soon. The work on the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise began with a mahurat pooja a few days back. As the script for the movie has been penned by Sukumar, the well-known production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it. While Allu Arjun will once again be seen in the avatar of Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise the role of Srivalli from the original flick. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil will also play the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat yet again. The rest of the cast for the project has not been announced yet. Although, reports are rift that the National Award-winning actress Priyamani is also playing a crucial role in Pushpa: The Rule.

Talking about being a part of the film, Allu Arjun shared in an exclusive chat with us, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."