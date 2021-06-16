  1. Home
Sub Inspector to a director: Actress Revathy Sampath RELEASES a list of names who allegedly harassed her

Revathy Sampath's post is going viral and many are also questioning her if this is a publicity stunt while a section of the audience suggests her to take legal action against them.
Revathy Sampath releases name of alleged sexual offenders Sub Inspector to a director: Actress Revathy Sampath RELEASES a list of names who allegedly harassed her
Malayalam actress Revathy Sampath has taken social media by storm and has made a brave move by revealing the names of 14 people who allegedly harassed her. The actress in her long Facebook post has revealed names, including of actor Siddique, director Rajesh Touchriver, a doctor and a Sub-Inspector. She has also named a DYFI leader named Nandu Ashokan in the alleged sexual offenders' list.  "This list comprised of people who have sexually, mentally, emotionally, and verbally harassed me. I am mentioning the names of these criminals below," she wrote in her social media post. 

Here's the list of names mentioned by Revathy Sampath: 

1) Rajesh Touchriver (Director)

2) Siddique (Actor)

3) Ashique Mahi (Photographer)

4) Shiju (Actor)

5) Abhil Dev (Kerala Fashion League founder) 

6) Ajay Prabhakar (Doctor) 

7) MS Padhush (Abuser) 

8) Sourabh Krishnan (Cyber Bully) 

9) Nandu Ashokan (Abuser, DYFI Unit Committee member, Nedunkar) 

10) Maxwell Jose (Short film director) 

11) Shanoob Karuvath and Chackos Cakes (Ad director) 

12) Ragendh Pai (Cast Me Perfect, Casting Director) 

13) Sarun Leo (ESAF Bank Agent, Valiyathura)

14) Binu (Sub Inspector of Police, Poonthura Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram)," wrote Revathy on her Facebook page. 

Take a look at her Facebook post below: 

Revathy Sampath's post is going viral and many are also questioning her if this is a publicity stunt while a section of the audience suggests her to take legal action against them. 

