Subashini’s husband Bibin Chandra becomes heartbroken after wife’s sudden passing: ‘I haven't loved anyone as much…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam, a Tamil soap opera actress, passed away on April 6, 2026, at the age of 36. The actress’s sudden demise has left a huge void among her fans and colleagues, with her husband, Bibin Chandra, penning a heartfelt note expressing his grief.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s husband Bibin Chandra becomes heartbroken after wife’s demise

Taking to his now-private social media handle, Bibin Chandra expressed his emotions and heartbreak after losing his wife. He shared how she left him despite having many goals in their life plans, highlighting his wish to create more memories with her.

Bibin wrote, “Rest in peace, my love, my Bobba. Nobody has ever loved me as much as you did. I haven’t loved anyone as much as I love you. Today, I can’t believe that you are no more. You are filled with memories, and you live within me. I feel your presence in everything I see, everything I feel. Why did you leave me?”

He added, “I wanted to celebrate your birthday, our anniversary, and travel all over. I don’t exist without you. We dreamt a lot - our baby, traveling to a new destination every quarter, going on drives every week, cooking together, and much more. I wanted to make more memories.”

Reportedly, Subashini was set to turn 37 on April 12, 2026, and celebrate her second wedding anniversary on April 21, 2026. However, following her sudden passing, Bibin has been left understandably distraught.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam’s passing

For those unaware, Subashini Balasubramaniyam was a television actress known for her work in Tamil series. She was found dead at her residence in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai.

While unconfirmed, reports suggested that the actress and her husband had a personal conflict during a video call, which may have caused her emotional distress. However, more details have yet to be revealed by authorities.

She made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2012 and gained recognition for her role in the Tamil soap opera Kayal. She also appeared in films like Ellaam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan and Web.

Disclaimer: This content addresses sensitive topics, including but not limited to death, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources.

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