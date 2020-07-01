  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suchitra CLAIMS she was offered Rs 2 crore to promote video post her speech on Sathankulam incident went viral

The death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam in police custody has sparked a national outrage on social media. People have been raising their voices against police brutality.
5937 reads Mumbai
Suchitra CLAIMS she was offered Rs 2 crore to promote video post her speech on Sathankulam incident went viralSuchitra CLAIMS she was offered Rs 2 crore to promote video post her speech on Sathankulam incident went viral
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Singer Suchitra’s recent video on the police custodial murder of the Sathankulam father-son duo, the incident received attention from people across the globe. Now, she took to Twitter and started that she was offered Rs 2 crore to promote another video of police brutality. She added that the incident occurred when the opposition party was in power and said she was unable to sleep ever since she saw the video. However, she stated that she does not want to dilute down the Sathankulam incident and her focus is to concentrate on Jayaraj and Fenix’s death.

Narrating the incident, she wrote on the micro blogging website, “Been offered 2C to put up a video highlighting police atrocities in an earlier regime (when the opposition was in power) and lost sleep ever since. This is the lowest I’ve seen humanity dip. But not lower than the #sathankulam incident. Keep the focus. Sad part - it was a family friend (highly influential Kollywood celeb) who made this call to me. Smarten up guys, be even more determined not to give up now”.

Check out Suchitra's Tweet here:

The death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam in police custody has sparked a national outrage on social media. People have been raising their voices against police brutality. P Jeyaraj (58) and his son Fenix (31) were taken into police custody last week for allegedly violating Covid-19 curfew hours. Four days later, they died in police custody.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement