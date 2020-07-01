Suchitra CLAIMS she was offered Rs 2 crore to promote video post her speech on Sathankulam incident went viral

The death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam in police custody has sparked a national outrage on social media. People have been raising their voices against police brutality.

Singer Suchitra’s recent video on the police custodial murder of the Sathankulam father-son duo, the incident received attention from people across the globe. Now, she took to Twitter and started that she was offered Rs 2 crore to promote another video of police brutality. She added that the incident occurred when the opposition party was in power and said she was unable to sleep ever since she saw the video. However, she stated that she does not want to dilute down the Sathankulam incident and her focus is to concentrate on Jayaraj and Fenix’s death.

Narrating the incident, she wrote on the micro blogging website, “Been offered 2C to put up a video highlighting police atrocities in an earlier regime (when the opposition was in power) and lost sleep ever since. This is the lowest I’ve seen humanity dip. But not lower than the #sathankulam incident. Keep the focus. Sad part - it was a family friend (highly influential Kollywood celeb) who made this call to me. Smarten up guys, be even more determined not to give up now”.

Check out Suchitra's Tweet here:

Sad part - it was a family friend (highly influential Kollywood celeb) who made this call to me. Smarten up guys, be even more determined not to give up now. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix @Ahmedshabbir20 @ShivAroor @ahmedmeeranoffl https://t.co/6lmgKDY1cG — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 1, 2020

The death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam in police custody has sparked a national outrage on social media. People have been raising their voices against police brutality. P Jeyaraj (58) and his son Fenix (31) were taken into police custody last week for allegedly violating Covid-19 curfew hours. Four days later, they died in police custody.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×