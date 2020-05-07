Suchitra on ex husband Karthik Kumar’s video about her mental health: ‘I wish he had not done that’

Singer Suchitra opened up during an interview that she wished her ex-husband had not released the video on her mental health.

One of the most sensational celebrities of Tamil Nadu is singer, dubbing artist and RJ Suchitra. Be it the infamous #Suchileaks or her relatives’ claims about her mental health, news about the singer have always been sensational. Talking in an interview with The Times Of India, she opened up about a lot of things including the video of her ex husband on her mental health. She stated that she wished he had not posted the video.

“I wish Karthik had not released that video because it confused a lot of people. It affected my work and my relationships. I was going through depression, but I’d have come out of it eventually. It could have been done in a dignified way. Eventually, Karthik, too, realised that it was a bad idea and took it down”, she was quoted as saying by the English daily. She also stated that till now, she has not watched the leaked videos and that she would never watch them.

On the work front, Suchitra has resumed her work as an RJ after 12 years. Earlier, she had opened up about her plan to start a YouTube channel as she has professionally learned French cooking. She stated that it would be named ‘Suchi Cooks’ which she admitted was rhyming the infamous Suchileaks. Coming to her singing career, her single track with singer Ranjith was released in December last year.

Credits :The Times Of India

