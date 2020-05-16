Suchitra REVEALS Thala Ajith had once envied Thalapathy Vijay for THIS reason

Singer Suchitra said that Thala Ajith had once envied Thalapathy Vijay as he was getting many hit songs.

Controversial singer and RJ Suchitra has been making headlines after her amazing come back to the entertainment industry. Talking to a web portal, the actor reportedly stated that Thala Vijay had once told her that he envied Thalapathy Vijay for getting hit songs in his movies. While appreciating her for the song Oru Chinna Thaamarai, Thala Ajith apparently told her about his envy. Recently, she made a comeback as an RJ after staying away from media for years.

On the work front, Suchitra has resumed her work as an RJ after 12 years. Earlier, she had opened up about her plan to start a YouTube channel as she has professionally learned French cooking. She stated that it would be named ‘Suchi Cooks’ which she admitted was rhyming the infamous Suchileaks. Coming to her singing career, her single track with singer Ranjith was released in December last year.

Earlier, she made the headlines after telling in a podcast that she wished her ex husband and actor Karthik had never spoken about her mental health. Talking about the photo leaks from her Twitter handle, she had earlier said that her account was hacked and that it was too bad to indulge in someone’s privacy. She also noted that she would never watch even one video from the series and that she felt bad for all the celebrities whose names were brought up.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×