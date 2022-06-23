Sudeep on pan Indian reach & comparison with Tollywood success: Kannada industry is doing well since long

Kichcha Sudeep's pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona is one of the most anticipated movies releasing from the Sandalwood industry. Today, a grand trailer launch event was hosted in Mumbai in presence of Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. While interacting with the media, Sudeep opened up on a pan-Indian reach, comparison of Tollywood commercial elements in the success

Kichcha Sudeep mentioned every film deserves a pan-Indian release as he said, "There is commerciality in every state. We watch all the OTT platforms and if COVID-19 didn't happen, you would have not been aware of Korean shows. It is suddenly we realise other industries are making good stuff. We are not taking comparisons. The Kannada industry is surviving well for a very long time...it is not South India, all films deserve the Pan India release."

The actor also opened up about Salman Khan presenting the Hindi version under Salman Khan Films and said, "SKF is too close to Salman Khan's heart, he will associate with something only if he is confident about it."

The grand trailer of Vikrant Rona will be unveiled today at 5:02 in all languages. Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and Dulquer Salmaan will launch the trailer of Vikrant in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam respectively on social media platforms.

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming fantasy action thriller has been making the right noise since its inception. Apart from Sudeep, the Anup Bhandari directorial also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

The 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. Vikrant Rona has been presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The makers announced that the action-adventure thriller will be out in theatres on 28th July 2022.