Sudha Kongara celebrates her ‘Girl Brigade’ on sets of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi; DROPS a selfie with Sreeleela

Director Sudha Kongara recently shared special moments from the sets of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi. In an Instagram post, the prolific director wrote, “The Parasakthi Girl Brigade on sets!” while also wishing a crew member on her birthday.

In a series of pictures from the sets, she was seen sharing a moment with the film’s leading lady, Sreeleela, who is making her Tamil debut with this upcoming movie.

See the official post here:

Parasakthi has reportedly led Sivakarthikeyan to change his remuneration model for the first time. According to Indiaglitz Tamil, the actor is set to receive payment through a profit-sharing model instead of a fixed salary for the upcoming film.

While neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed this, if true, it would mark a significant shift in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.

The film is reportedly based on the anti-Hindi agitation movement in Tamil Nadu. Initially, Sudha Kongara had announced the project as Puranaanooru, with Suriya in the lead. The original version was expected to feature Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and others in key roles, marking Suriya and Sudha’s second collaboration after Soorarai Pottru. However, the project was later shelved.

The project was later revived by director Sudha Kongara with a different production company backing it, leading to a cast change, with Sivakarthikeyan taking on the lead role.

Apart from SK, Parasakthi also features Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, Atharvaa Murali, and several others in key roles.

As for Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, he is set to star in Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. Touted as an action thriller, the film features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, along with Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and many more in pivotal roles.