Sudha Kongara playfully teases Ravi Mohan for pretending to starve on Parasakthi sets; see fun PICS

You must already know that Sudha Kongara is collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan for an upcoming film titled Parasakthi. This marks the first collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Sivakarthikeyan, as well as between Sudha and Ravi Mohan.

Sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting of Parasakthi, director Sudha Kongara playfully poked fun at actor Ravi Mohan. In what appeared to be a team dinner, actors Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa, along with cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran and Sudha, were captured enjoying a fabulous meal.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Sudha wrote, “When Ravi removes his plate to pose for the picture to show he’s starving for the look, and when we catch him with his food when he thinks we are not clicking!”

Check out the post here:

Sudha’s tweet seems to be a lighthearted tease at Ravi Mohan, who appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight for his role in Parasakthi.

Reacting to Sudha’s post, many netizens shared their thoughts. One user wrote, “Looks like a group of friends crafting their dream project rather than a team working on a film.” Another user commented on Ravi Mohan’s lean physique, saying, “Ravi looks so lean and handsome.”

Parasakthi is an upcoming Tamil-language film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, and Sree Leela in the lead roles. Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, known for impactful films like Soorarai Pottru and Saala Khadoos, the film is being produced by Dawn Pictures.

According to reports, Parasakthi is a biopic drama focusing on the life of M. Rajendran, shedding light on the events that led up to his death. The story follows M. Rajendran’s rebellion against a corrupt politician during the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan is no stranger to biopics; he was last seen in the highly successful Amaran, where he portrayed the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. If these reports are accurate, Parasakthi gives Sivakarthikeyan another opportunity to headline a powerful biopic and possibly score yet another blockbuster.

From the pictures shared by Sudha Kongara on social media, it appears that the shooting of the film is progressing smoothly, and the film is expected to be released soon.