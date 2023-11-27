Sudha Kongara REACTS to Paruthiveeran controversy; says ‘my Madhi is inspired by Muthazhugu’

Director Sudha Kongara, who helmed the critically acclaimed movie Soorarai Potru, has found herself in a controversy regarding the 2007 Tamil film Paruthiveeran - which involves a spat between producer KE Gnanavel Raja and director Ameer Sulthan. Sudha Kongara expressed her views on the matter through her official Twitter handle.

Sudha Kongara said, “Feb 2nd 2016. I got a call from Ameer Anna. I was driving outside Prasad Studios. I remember the exact moment because he was one of the first and few from the industry to call and praise me for Irudhi Suttru. I just told him one thing then, my Madhi is inspired by Muthazhugu.”

She further added, “I went on and on about one of the greatest female characters written by a man! I had made both the actresses who played Madhi and later Bommi watch Paruthiveeran as a reference. And THIS is my homage to a master film maker of Tamil cinema. This is all I have to say.”

Sudha Kongara defends filmmaker Ameer Sulthan

Sudha Kongara reacted on this issue due to Gnanavel Raja claiming that she had told him director Ameer’s filmmaking was not up to the mark. This led to her emphasizing that Muthazhagu, the character played by Priyamani in the film Paruthiveeran was one of the greatest female characters ever written by a man.

Paruthiveeran Row

For the unversed, KE Gnanavel Raja and director Ameer have been in dispute for about 17 years in legal discourse over the film Paruthiveeran and its production. The argument started back during the release of the film, Paruthiveeran which was the debut film of Karthi and was directed by Ameer with KE Gnanavel Raja producing it. The producer however didn’t provide enough funds for the same and the production came to a halt.

Director Ameer invested his own money through his production company to revive the film and complete it. The movie was screened exclusively, with the presence of Gnanavel Raja and Sivakumar, Karthi's father. Rumors suggest that Sivakumar urged the team to release the film under Gnanavel Raja's name, as he is a distant cousin of both actors, Suriya and Karthi.

This legal battle between the producer and director began 17 years ago and was reignited when Karthi celebrated his 25th year in cinemas without inviting director Ameer.

ALSO READ: Suriya43: Upcoming collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Jai Bhim actor to go on floors in December