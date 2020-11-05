Sudha Kongara on Soorarai Pottru: Suriya gave 200 percent for his role in the film

The director of Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara also adds that actor Suriya will feel very real to the audience members when they see the film.

The southern filmmaker Sudha Kongara spoke about her upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The upcoming drama will be releasing on November 12 on an OTT platform. The director Sudha Kongara was quizzed about the lead actor of the much awaited drama called Soorarai Pottru. The well known filmmaker Sudha Kongara goes on to add that Suriya gave his 200 percent for his role in the film. The director also adds that southern actor Suriya will feel very real to the fans and film audiences, when they see the film.

Sudha Kongara describes her experience of working with Suriya as smooth. The ace filmmaker also adds that she and the Kaappaan actor like the same type of cinema. The news reports further go on to add that the film will revolve around the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The first look poster of Soorarai Pottru had impressed the fans and film audiences. The songs of the Sudha Kongara directorial are also winning hearts of the fans and film audiences. The Suriya starrer's trailer was unveiled by the makers some time back.

The news reports state that the fans gave the trailer of Sudha Kongara directorial a thundering response. The trailer of Soorarai Pottru features the lead actor Suriya in an intense look. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to watch the film. The upcoming drama releases on November 12.

