Sudha Kongara, Suriya, Jyothika and Aparna Balamurali pose in ethnic at National Film Awards; PICS

The 68th National Film Awards took place today in Delhi and it was all about Soorarai Pottru. The film won big with almost 5 awards in various categories. Celebrating their success and prestigious Award, Sudha Kongara, Aparna Balamurali, Suriya, and Jyothika clicked a few pics clad in ethnic at the National Film Awards. They looked stunning in traditional attire.

While director Sudha Kongara went all South Indian style in white saree, gajra and bindi, Aparna opted for a purple saree and looked stunning. Suriya and Jyothika twinned in white and looked like a perfect couple. Suriya attended the event in traditional lungi and his wife wore a lavender saree for the award ceremony. Photos from the ceremony showed them clicking each other's pictures as they received awards and gave major couple goals.

