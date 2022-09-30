Sudha Kongara, Suriya, Jyothika and Aparna Balamurali pose in ethnic at National Film Awards; PICS
The blockbuster film of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru won big with almost 5 awards in various categories.
The 68th National Film Awards took place today in Delhi and it was all about Soorarai Pottru. The film won big with almost 5 awards in various categories. Celebrating their success and prestigious Award, Sudha Kongara, Aparna Balamurali, Suriya, and Jyothika clicked a few pics clad in ethnic at the National Film Awards. They looked stunning in traditional attire.
While director Sudha Kongara went all South Indian style in white saree, gajra and bindi, Aparna opted for a purple saree and looked stunning. Suriya and Jyothika twinned in white and looked like a perfect couple. Suriya attended the event in traditional lungi and his wife wore a lavender saree for the award ceremony. Photos from the ceremony showed them clicking each other's pictures as they received awards and gave major couple goals.
Actor Suriya received the Best actor award for Soorari Pottru and his actor-wife Jyothika received the Best Feature film award for Soorari Pottru. The film won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor award to Suriya, best actress Award to Aparrna Balamurali, best original screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the best background music.
Soorarai Pottru is a story about the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. It also got selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It is now being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar as the lead actor and will also feature Suriya playing a cameo role.