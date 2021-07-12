Sudheer Babu announces his new project with Harsha Vardhan; Says ‘It's something that I haven't tried yet’

  1. Home
Telugu star Sudheer Babu announced his new film on Monday, which will be directed by actor and writer Harsha Vardhan.
Sudheer announced his new film on Instagram, writing: "#Sudheer15 & @SVCLLP #ProdNo5 is in talented hands of #HarshaVardhan ... This is going to be a challenging journey for me and the team ... Safe to say that, it's something that I haven't tried yet #NarayanDasNarang #PuskurRamMohanRoa."

Details related to the film are still under wraps. Talking about his other works, the actor's upcoming film is "Sri Devi Soda Centre", directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi.

Last year, Sudhir was seen in the Nani-starrer, "V", which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

