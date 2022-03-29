Sudheer Babu commences shoot of Mahesh Surapaneni directorial with an intense action schedule

Sudheer is skipping his 'boy next door' avatar and will be seen as an action hero in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Sudheer16. The film, which was launched in January, has commenced shoot today. The actor began shooting for the film today in Hyderabad with an intense action sequence.

Sudheer Babu took to his social media handle and shared a new poster flaunting his intense eyes with blood on his head. The actor announced the same and wrote, "It was an intense beginning...Super pumped for some serious action #Sudheer16." The film is directed by Mahesh Surapaneni and produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations.

Earlier, Sudheer Babu officially announced the film with an intriguing look. The poster shows a wide range of assault rifles and machine guns arranged methodically. They were placed in what looked like the armory section of a police station.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Sudheer Babu also has another romantic comedy titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali with Krithi Shetty. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director duo. They have earlier delivered hit films like Sammohanam and V together. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Benchmark studios, the film was slated to hit the silver screens this Valentine’s day on 14 February but got postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced.

