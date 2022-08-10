Sudheer Babu & Krithi Shetty's Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali to hit the screens on September 16

Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti are coming up with a unique, yet fascinating love story titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film, which has already set great expectations, has now announced the official release date. The makers took to social media and shared a new poster featuring Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty to announce that will hit the screens on September 16.

Sharing the new poster and release date, the makers wrote, "#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali in Theatres from SEP 16. Get ready to fall in love with a beautiful tale on the Big Screens." The film was earlier slated to release for Valentine's Day but got postponed due to unknown reasons.

The shoot of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali was already wrapped up and the film is presently in the post-production stages. Like Indraganti’s previous movies, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali also has good prominence for music. Vivek Sagar impressed with his pleasant composition of the first single Kottha Kottha Gaa. Other songs in the album are also going to captivate music lovers.

Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director after Sammohanam and V. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers along with Benchmark studios. Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the film and PG Vinda has looked after the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu's next is with director Harshavardhan titled Mama Mascheendra. Krithi Shetty will also be seen next in director Bala's Vanangaan starring Suriya in the lead role and also a Telugu film with Naga Chaitanya.