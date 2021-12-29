Sudheer Babu makes a new announcement about his next Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali
Advertisement
Makers of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali have welcomed Mythri Movie Makers on board for Sudheer Babu starrer. Making the announcement on Twitter, star Sudheer Babu wrote, “It's a pleasure to welcome one of the most sort-after production houses of TFI @MythriOfficial on board for #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali. May the force be with us”.
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali will mark the third collaboration between Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Krithi Shetty will be playing female lead in the film. Jointly financed by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli, the shooting for the film has already been wrapped up. Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu is presenting the project under Benchmark Studios. The films enjoys a prominent cast with Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan. The makers will be releasing the first look poster of the movie soon and the fans are waiting for it with a baited breath. While, Vivek Sagar has composed the score for the film, cinematography has been handled by P G Vinda. The film is slated for a Valentine’s day release on 14 February 2022.
Check out the post below:
Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu was last seen in Karuna Kumar’s Sridevi Soda Center. Bankrolled by 70mm Entertainments, the film was released on 27 August 2021. The films talked about a light-man who falls in love with Sridevi, a girl running a soda centre. The film revolved around the prejudice faced by the two. The film has Anandhi in the lead along with Pavel Navageethan, Sneha Gupta and Monojit Shil.
Advertisement
Credits: Sudheer Babu
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!