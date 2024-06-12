Sudheer Babu opens up about his struggles in industry despite being related to Mahesh Babu; says, ‘I won’t ask...’

Sudheer Babu is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Gnanasagar Dwaraka’s Harom Hara. Ahead of his film release on June 14, the Mama Mascheendra actor talked about his film, working with Mahesh Babu, his journey in showbiz, and much more in an interview with Indian Express.

Sudheer Babu has completed 12 years in the film industry but has featured in only around 20 films. The Hunt actor spoke about doing fewer films in his career so far.

He said, “It’s not a conscious decision to do less films. My thought is very simple – in case I don’t like a script, I’d prefer to sit at home. I just don’t do films for the heck of it or just to keep busy. I don’t just accept films just for that reason.”

Sudheer Babu also recalled when he sat at home for 2 years without doing a single film because no scripts excited him. Further, the Baaghi actor revealed that he initially thought his journey would be a little easier than he experienced because Mahesh Babu was already a star when he stepped into films.

“I had this principle that I won’t ask anybody to get me a film like my father-in-law, Krishna Garu, or Mahesh Babu. And that’s how it’s been for the last 12 years of my career," Sudheer Babu said.

For the uninitiated, Sudheer Babu is the brother-in-law of superstar Mahesh Babu. The Sridevi Soda Center actor is married to Mahesh’s sister, Padmini Priyadharshini.

However, Sudheer and Mahesh Babu have never worked together. The Sammohanam actor also talked about his desire to work with Mahesh in the future.

More about Harom Hara

Sudheer Babu starrer Harom Hara is an upcoming period action thriller that features the actor in an extremely different avatar. He will be seen in a rowdy look, marking his return to such a character after his 2017 action comedy Shamantakamani.

Apart from Sudheer Babu, Harom Hara will also feature Malavika Sharma, Ravi Kale, Sunil, Keshav Deepak, and Kadambari Kiran in crucial roles.

Chaitan Bharadwaj composed the film's music, and Aravind Viswanathan handled the cinematography. The action thriller has been produced by Sumanth G. Naidu under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas and is slated to be released on June 14, 2024.

