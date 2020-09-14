Sudheer Babu reveals he decided not to ask for Mahesh Babu or Krishna’s help when he started his acting career

  1. Home
Adding that it would have been like asking for dowry, Sudheer said that he had his own connections in the entertainment industry as he was also into distribution.
Telugu actor Sudheer Babu, whose recent film V got a direct release on OTT platform, said in his recent interview that he had decided not to ask any help from Mahesh Babu of his father-in-law Krishna, when he wanted to act in films. He added that he has taken advise from them but never asked them to help him find any roles. Stating that it would be like asking for dowry, Sudheer said that he has followed their advice whenever they offered.

Sudheer is married to Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, daughter of Krishna and younger sister of Mahesh Babu. The Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, “I consult with them on whatever major decisions I am making but at the end of the day, I have made my own decisions for every project. Whatever I wanted to do, I have done it myself, and decided whom I want to work with. Of course, I have considered whatever they have suggested but the final decision was mine. Sometimes, you might fail but the beauty of it is you learn from it and grow as an independent person”.

In the interview, he added that he took up acting profession as he wanted to break away from his family business and wanted to start a new career. Sudheer’s recently-released thriller V also starred Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film received a positive response from the audience.

