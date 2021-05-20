Sudheer Babu’s latest PHOTOS with his family in traditional attire is all things love

With these photos, it is understood that Sudheer puts family before everything.

In a visual treat to his fans, Tollywood star Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with his family. In the photo, one can see Sudheer with his wife Priyadarshini and their sons. All of them were seen in regal and lavish ethnic attires while posing for photos. Sudheer was also seen holding their pet dog in his hands. Well, with these photos, it is understood that Sudheer puts family before everything.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Smiling together is basically having a great conversation, without actually having one”. Meanwhile, the actor made the headlines after the makers of his next film Soda Center unveiled a special teaser on his birthday. Sharing it, the makers wrote, “Wishing our #LightingSooriBabu @isudheerbabu A very Happy Birthday”. Sudheer Babu also shared the teaser on social media and wrote in Telugu, which loosely translates as, “He is #LightingSooribabu no... so, voltage will be high there!”

Family Frame #Dhoti pic.twitter.com/lBqaayQhsQ — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 20, 2021

Smiling together is basically having a great conversation, without actually having one Outfit : @raamzofficial

Designer : Chandrika Raamz

Photography : Avinash pic.twitter.com/QwrsOMmLsp — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 20, 2021

Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy have bankrolled the film Sridevi Soda Center, and it marks their second collaboration with Sudheer Babu after Bhale Manchi Roju. Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame is helming the film. Though the teaser was released, the makers have not yet revealed the name of the female lead in the movie. Apart from this, Sudheer Babu has collaborated for the third time with director Indraganti Mohana Krishna for the film titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Earlier, the actor and director duo has worked for Sammohanam and V movie.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×