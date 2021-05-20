Sudheer Babu’s latest PHOTOS with his family in traditional attire is all things love
In a visual treat to his fans, Tollywood star Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with his family. In the photo, one can see Sudheer with his wife Priyadarshini and their sons. All of them were seen in regal and lavish ethnic attires while posing for photos. Sudheer was also seen holding their pet dog in his hands. Well, with these photos, it is understood that Sudheer puts family before everything.
Family Frame #Dhoti pic.twitter.com/lBqaayQhsQ
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 20, 2021
Smiling together is basically having a great conversation, without actually having one
Outfit : @raamzofficial
Designer : Chandrika Raamz
Photography : Avinash pic.twitter.com/QwrsOMmLsp
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 20, 2021
Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy have bankrolled the film Sridevi Soda Center, and it marks their second collaboration with Sudheer Babu after Bhale Manchi Roju. Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame is helming the film. Though the teaser was released, the makers have not yet revealed the name of the female lead in the movie. Apart from this, Sudheer Babu has collaborated for the third time with director Indraganti Mohana Krishna for the film titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Earlier, the actor and director duo has worked for Sammohanam and V movie.
