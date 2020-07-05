  1. Home
Sudheer Babu shares a nostalgic throwback of his National School Games

Southern star Sudheer Babu went down the memory lane as he shared his school picture in a new post on social media.
Sudheer Babu shares a nostalgic throwback of his National School GamesSudheer Babu shares a nostalgic throwback of his National School Games
Sudheer took to Instagram to share the throwback picture of his from his school days. In the image he is seen receiving a medal.

"A nostalgic throwback to National School Games ... That's me receiving the runner up medal for badminton," he wrote alongside the image.

Sudheer is a former badminton player. He was ranked number one in Andhra Pradesh and has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner once.

He made his acting debut with the film "Ye Maaya Chesave" in 2010 and was later seen in films like "Shiva Manasulo Shruti", "Mosagaallaku Mosagaadu" and "Nannu Dochukunduvate" among many others. He currently awaits the release of his next titled "V".

"V" is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film also features Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. "V" was scheduled to release in March, but now has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

