Sudheer Babu's next to be with Mahesh Surapaneni, launched today; PICS

Tollywood star Sudheer Babu will start rolling for another mass entertainer soon. Helmed by Kadhalo Rajakumari fame director Mahesh Surapaneni, the project tentatively titled Sudheer16 was launched today with a Mahurat pooja. The actor informed the fans about his next with a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Sudheer Babu captioned the post, “And so it begins...Looking forward to working with this amazing team!! Can't wait to hit the sets of #Sudheer16! The target is set!!” He further shared some photographs from the launch ceremony, where he can be seen offering prayer with the cast and crew of the film.

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Sudheer Babu announced the film to his fans with an intriguing poster. The poster shows a wide range of assault rifles and machine guns arranged methodically. They were placed in what looked like the armory section of a police station. The announcement poster included the caption, “Super excited for this one. #Sudheer16 Action Unlimited.” From the looks, it seems Sudheer Babu is all set to deliver another blockbuster, where most likely he will be seen essaying the role of a cop.