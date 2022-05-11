Sudheer Babu's next titled Mama Mascheendra to release in Hindi & Telugu; Shares first look poster on birthday

Sudheer Babu is teaming up with director Harshavardhan for his next. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the first look along with title Mama Mascheendra. The actor dressed in funky costumes looks jubilant in the poster where he is seen singing on a stage at a pub. The film will release in Telugu and Hindi.

The makers today unveiled title and first look poster of the movie. He is given the tag Nitro Star for his charged-up performances and dynamic screen presence in his movies. Nitro Star Sudheer Babu is playing one of the most challenging roles in the film. Sharing the first look on social media, the actor wrote, "Fun & action have no language barrier #MaamaMascheendra!! Also in Hindi this time! Let's go!"

Harshavardhan is presenting the actor in a never seen before multi-shaded character. Billed to be an action entertainer with an innovative concept, the film stars some noted actors, wherein a top-notch technical team is working for it. produced by NarayanDas K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP as Production No 5

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu also has another romantic comedy titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali with Krithi Shetty. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director duo. He is also skipping his 'boy next door' avatar and will be seen as an action hero in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Sudhee 16.

