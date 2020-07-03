  1. Home
Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, debutant Dev Mohan's film off to a positive start

Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, debutant Dev Mohan's film Sufiyum Sujatayum is getting good response on social media.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum has released today on OTT platform amid lockdown. Directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas, Dev Mohan makes his acting début in Sufiyum Sujatayum. The film showcases a beautiful love story. Dev plays the role of a Sufi saint in the film while Aditi’s character, speech-impaired Sujatha is in love with him. The twist is, she is married to Rajeev (Jayasurya). Sufiyum Sujatayum has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. Well, the film has released and is getting positive reactions from the audience on Twitter. 

Aditi Rao Hydari's performance in the film is highly being praised by moviegoers. Sufiyum Sujatayum, the romantic-musical film is off to a positive start on Twitter. One of the Twitter users writes, "#SufiyumSujatayum-An Intense Love Story,With a Change SlowPaced, Poetic Narration...@aditiraohydari StealsTheShow, @Actor_Jayasurya in an extended cameo, @ActorDevMohan (Sufi)done his part very well and Side Casts at its best.Excellent Music by Jayachandran. GOOD Musical Romantic Drama." 

Other moviegoer tweets, "Dev Mohan & Jayasurya does their part well. Final 45 mins could have been better to make an impact. Music." 

If you are planning to watch the film, check out what the audience has to say about Sufiyum Sujatayum: 

