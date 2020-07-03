Sufiyum Sujatayum Movie Review: Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, debutant Dev Mohan's film off to a positive start

Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, debutant Dev Mohan's film Sufiyum Sujatayum is getting good response on social media.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum has released today on OTT platform amid lockdown. Directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas, Dev Mohan makes his acting début in Sufiyum Sujatayum. The film showcases a beautiful love story. Dev plays the role of a Sufi saint in the film while Aditi’s character, speech-impaired Sujatha is in love with him. The twist is, she is married to Rajeev (Jayasurya). Sufiyum Sujatayum has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. Well, the film has released and is getting positive reactions from the audience on Twitter.

Aditi Rao Hydari's performance in the film is highly being praised by moviegoers. Sufiyum Sujatayum, the romantic-musical film is off to a positive start on Twitter. One of the Twitter users writes, "#SufiyumSujatayum-An Intense Love Story,With a Change SlowPaced, Poetic Narration...@aditiraohydari StealsTheShow, @Actor_Jayasurya in an extended cameo, @ActorDevMohan (Sufi)done his part very well and Side Casts at its best.Excellent Music by Jayachandran. GOOD Musical Romantic Drama."

Other moviegoer tweets, "Dev Mohan & Jayasurya does their part well. Final 45 mins could have been better to make an impact. Music."

If you are planning to watch the film, check out what the audience has to say about Sufiyum Sujatayum:

#SufiyumSujatayum-An Intense Love Story,With a Change.SlowPaced,PoeticNarration@aditiraohydari StealsTheShow,@Actor_Jayasurya in an extended cameo,@ActorDevMohan(Sufi)done his part very well and Side Casts at its best.Excellent Music by Jayachandran.

GOOD Musical Romantic Drama. pic.twitter.com/eSHheRCXAR — Jubin Thaj (@jubinintrance) July 3, 2020

When Eyes can Emote, Dance Smile and Express so Beautifully, why need a Voice..!!! That’s @aditiraohydari ...!!! Fab n so Beautiful ... Its Beyond Words..!!!! #SufiyumSujatayum @PrimeVideoIN #AditiRaoHydari — Joy SAMUEL Carie (@joy_samuel79) July 2, 2020

#SufiyumSujatayum - Gud 1st half followed by a very average 2nd half where the screenplay struggles. Aditi Rao shines out with a superb performance Dev Mohan & Jayasurya does their part well. Final 45 mins could have been better to make an impact. Music Average! (2.75/5) — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) July 3, 2020

Watched #SufiyumSujatayum A Slow Paced Movie ! !@aditiraohydari steals the entire film Womderful Songs and Cinematography@Actor_Jayasurya in an extended cameo role was also good Screenplay could be made even better ! ! Overall A Decent Musical Romantic Drama pic.twitter.com/G8LlJsu6lA — Alimshan (@Alimshan369) July 2, 2020

#SufiyumSujatayum : Watchable First Half Followed By A Tiring Second Half , #AditiRao Steals The Show Supported By Excellent Music By #Jayachandran. #Jayasurya Extended Cameo Give It A Try Considering A Direct OTT Release — Adorn Rodrigues (@rodrigues_adorn) July 3, 2020

#SufiyumSujatayum

Story is about a married woman who doesnt move out from her past love!Sufi & music are impressive. Aditi steals d show. Love between sufi & aditi lacks the depth, screenplay could hv been better as plot has already lot of scope!

Watchable slow paced sufi tale! — Asok (@itsmeasok) July 3, 2020 Cinematography is handled by Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music is given by the talented M Jayachandran.

Credits :Twitter

