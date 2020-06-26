Sufiyum Sujatayum Song: Dulquer, Nani, Karthi drop new track from Aditi & Jayasurya's Vathikkalu Vellaripravu

The first song Sufiyum Sujatayum from the upcoming film Vathikkalu Vellaripravu has been launched by Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi on Twitter.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum's first song, Vathikkalu Vellaripravu is out and it is receiving a good response on social media. The first song from the upcoming film has been launched by Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi on Twitter. The love ballad Sufiyum Sujatayum is sung in the soulful voices of Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen and Zia Ul Haq and composed by M Jayachandran. The song describes a beautiful love story and music sets the perfect tone, mood, and story. The beautiful love story sees a mute girl Sujata, played by Aditi and a Sufi priest is played by Dev Mohan.

The song gives us a glimpse into their sweet love story and shows Sujata expressing her love through a string of heartfelt letters. As DQ shared the song on Twitter, Aditi thanked him and wrote, "Thaaaaank you homie! @dulQuer...Means a lotttttt! at the risk of sounding senti....big fat hug."

Replying to Nani, the actress wrote, "Naniiiiiiiii! means the world! Peddha hug and thank you @NameisNani for making this chaala special."

Sufiyum Sujatayum has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. The film is directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas. The upcoming film is releasing on July 3 on OTT platform.

Also Read: Sufiyum Sujatayum Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya's journey and the eternal love story is captivating

Naniiiiiiiii! means the world!

Peddha hug and thank you @NameisNani for making this chaala special https://t.co/fKUbL6uKCz — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 26, 2020

Thaaaaank you homie! @dulQuer Means a lotttttt! at the risk of sounding senti

big fat hug.

https://t.co/8UQVEKCErJ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 26, 2020

Thank you so much @Karthi_Offl... so happy to have your good wishes and support...

https://t.co/fyexCjUqho — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 26, 2020

Watch the new song below:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×