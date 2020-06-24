Sufiyum Sujatayum Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya's journey and the eternal love story is captivating

Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya's journey and the eternal love story in Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer is getting good response on social media and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them.

The much-anticipated Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in the lead roles is releasing on OTT platform amid lockdown. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have released Sufiyum Sujatayum's trailer and it showcases beautiful love story. The trailer showcases an innocent love story between the lead actors where love is unburdened by prejudices and discrimination. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya's journey and the eternal love story in Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer is getting good response on social media and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum will release worldwide on July 3 in 5 languages. Sufiyum Sujatayum is produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. Cinematography is handled by Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music is given by the talented M Jayachandran.

Check out Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer below:

In a statement, Aditi Rao Hydari shared opened up about her role in the film. She said, "Sufiyum Sujatayum is a special film for me. I have been lucky to work with some incredible people across India, and this film marks my debut as the leading lady of a Malayalam film. "The film is an innocent love story, where love is unburdened by prejudices and discrimination. The movie is a drama and narrated with a lot of sensitivity and honesty."

Credits :YouTube

