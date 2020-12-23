Sufiyum Sujathayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas had a cardiogenic shock while shooting; Declared brain dead

The hospital authorities will take the next decision after his family takes a call if they want to keep him on ventilator support.

In what has come as yet another shocking piece of news to the Mollywood film industry, director Naranipuzha Shanavas was declared brain dead on Wednesday morning, after he went into a cardiogenic shock on Monday. He was shooting his upcoming film in Palakkad’s Attappadi when his health condition took an unexpected turn. He was rushed to KG Hospital in Coimbatore, where he is currently on ventilator support. The hospital authorities will take the next decision after his family takes a call if they want to keep him on ventilator support.

There has been no improvement in Shanavas's health ever since he got admitted to the Internal Care Unit, according to a report in The News Minute. The director made his first film five years ago. Titled Karie, it was one of the critically acclaimed films of the Mollywood film industry. This year, his latest film Sufiyum Sujathayum featuring Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading lady had a direct release on OTT platform. The film also stars Jayasurya and newcomer Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Annaatthe shooting halts after 8 crew members test COVID positive; Rajinikanth tests negative and is isolated

The film was supposed to be released in the big screens, but since the release got delayed due to the lockdown, the makers released it digitally. Shanavas started his career in the entertainment industry as an editor and short filmmaker. He hails from Naranippuzha in Malappuram and he is in his 40s.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The News Minute

Share your comment ×