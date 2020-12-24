Sufiyum Sujathayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas passes away in Kochi; Aditi Rao Hydari pens an emotional note

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and penned an emotional note as she offered prayers and condolences to Naranipuzha Shanavas' family.

In a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas left for heavenly abode yesterday, December 23. He passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Kochi after he had a cardiogenic shock while shooting for a film. He was rushed to KG Hospital in Coimbatore, where he was declared brain dead and was kept on ventilator support. There had been no improvement in Shanavas's health ever since he got admitted to the hospital, according to a report in The News Minute.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who played the female lead role in his last OTT released film, Sufiyum Sujathayum, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note as she offered prayers and condolences to his family. In her long note, the actress wrote, "As kind and sensitive as his stories...Rest in Peace Shanavas sir I Hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Gone too soon.My Prayers and condolences to the family."

Actor-producer Vijay Babu also shared the news of Naranipuzha Shanavas' demise and wrote, "(You have gone, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a lot of stories you told me. Our Sufi) We tried our best for u shaanu … love u lots."

Shanavas started his career in the entertainment industry as an editor and short filmmaker. He hails from Naranippuzha in Malappuram and he was in his 40s.

Also Read: Annaatthe shooting halts after 8 crew members test COVID positive; Rajinikanth tests negative and is isolated The Indian film industry has lost another beautiful soul and talent in 2020 and it is heartbreaking. RIP, Naranipuzha Shanavas

