Suhasini Mani Ratnam to play a key role in Lucifer’s Tollywood remake starring Chiranjeevi?

Earlier, the makers wanted to rope in Vijaya Shanthi for the role. But she opted out for unknown reasons, suggest media reports.
Suhasini Mani Ratnam to play a key role in Lucifer’s Tollywood remake starring Chiranjeevi?Suhasini Mani Ratnam to play a key role in Lucifer’s Tollywood remake starring Chiranjeevi?
It was announced recently that the megahit Mollywood film Lucifer will be remade in Telugu with megastar Chiranjeevi as the lead actor. The original version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it was directed by Molywood sensational actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. It had Manju Warrier as the leading lady while Vivek Oberoi played the main antagonist. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas played extended cameo in the film. While the fans are eagerly waiting to know more details about the Tollywood remake, several reports are emerging about the cast and crew.

In a recent report, it is being said that Suhasini Mani Ratnam will be seen playing a key role. Earlier, the makers wanted to rope in Vijaya Shanthi for the role. But she opted out for unknown reasons, suggest media reports. Suhasini who was quite impressed with the story, agreed immediately to take up the role. It is anticipated that she will be reprising Manju Warrier’s role in the film.

While it is not know who will direct the Tollywood version of lucifier, hearsay has that Rana Daggubati will appear in an extended cameo in the film. Earlier reports also suggested that the makers will rope in Bollywood’s sensational music directors Ajay Atul to score the music. While no official announcement has been made on this yet, the news has made Chiranjeevi fans go gaga. It is expected that the makers will announce the complete cast and crew in August.

