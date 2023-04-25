Suicide prank to threaten wife: Rajesh Dhruva makes shocking revelation on Kannada actor Sampath Ram's death

Trigger Warning

On April 22, Kannada actor Sampath J Ram, who was just 35 years old, died by suicide. According to media reports, he was found hanging at his residence in Nelamangala. While the police investigation is underway and the exact reason for his suicide is not known, his close friend and co-actor Rajesh Dhruva said that Sampath's death is a prank gone wrong.

Rajesh Dhruva cited that Sampath wanted to threaten his wife so he decided to prank her by hanging but the result ended badly. He took to Instagram and shared a video, where he made a shocking revelation about Sampath's demise. Rajesh said, "The couple had a minor disagreement on the night of the incident and Sampath had attempted to hang himself as a ‘prank’ to threaten his wife. Unfortunately, he lost his life in the process.”

Rajesh also requested people not to spread any fake news regarding his death. Sampath's demise left the sandalwood industry in shock. His wife is five months pregnant.

Watch Rajesh Dhurva's video about Sampath Ram's suicide

Rajesh paid tribute to his friend Sampath

On April 22, Rajesh shared a few pics of Sampath and penned a heartfelt note for his friend. He wrote, "We don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please."

Sampath J Ram started his career with Rajesh Dhruva on a Kannada serial, Agnisakshi. The two also worked together on a movie titled Shri Balaji Photo Studio. They shared a very close bond.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Mamukkoya collapses during football tournament, suffers heart attack