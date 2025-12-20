Sujeeth says he received 'very bad' They Call Him OG poster and deciding Pawan Kalyan's character name

They Call Him OG (or simply OG) is a gangster action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, which was released on September 25, 2025. Following the film’s successful box-office run, director Sujeeth revealed how the movie got its title, OG.

In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, Sujeeth revealed that he was not even in India when the title OG was finalized and that it was initially intended to be a placeholder.

The director said, “One day, the producer called and said we were going to release the poster the next day. I wasn’t even in India. I was like, ‘Okay,’ and they sent me a poster, which was very bad. After many years, after Saaho released, after my marriage, and after COVID, I was releasing a movie, and this was the poster.”

He added, “At 2 am, I called the producer and told him that if there was a problem with the poster, it was okay to send a new one before 7 am, and they would show it to Kalyan sir. I called all my ADs in India, I wasn’t in India at that time, and told them to do something, any poster.”

Sujeeth further explained that his assistant directors sent him several posters featuring Pawan Kalyan with strong Japanese-inspired elements. However, he felt the visuals needed a compelling caption as well.

Sujeeth continued, “I always had the idea of ‘They Call Him OG’ in my mind, so I just put it there. I got the approval, and by morning, it went viral and became the official title. When I later tried to give it another name, people said it was a good title. So I had to write the character to match it, like Ojas Gambheera and all.”

They Call Him OG (or OG) is a period gangster action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, a former samurai-turned-gangster of Indian origin who returns to 1990s Mumbai after years in hiding to confront the ruthless gangster Omi Bhau.

As Omi threatens the life of Ojas’ foster father and his criminal empire, OG is forced to return to Mumbai, triggering a brutal war for power and vengeance amid shifting loyalties and hidden betrayals.

