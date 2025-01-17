Sukumar REVEALS time he took to cast actors for Rangasthalam and Pushpa: 'I spent almost...'

Sukumar has created a range of performances at the box office, be it with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam or with Allu Arjun in the iconic Pushpa franchise. Both films have undoubtedly raised the bar higher and are lauded by fans even today. Recently, the director made a candid revelation about the time he usually requires and also ended up taking for casting in each of these films.

Speaking at the press meet for the film Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Sukumar made a candid confession, revealing how he loves the process of artists performing when he auditions them for his films. As a result, he gets so engrossed in all of it that the final decision of casting takes a longer time.

He then shared how much time he took to finalize the cast of two of his massive films, Rangasthalam and Pushpa.

Sukumar said, “I love performances. For casting and for my films, I am attached to Vanir Pudak. I spent almost a year for casting. Like for Rangasthalam, it was 8 months. For Pushpa, it was almost 9 months."

The filmmaker went on to add, "You won’t believe all the artists who come near me; they all think that they are going away. My people introduce everyone; perform with them.”

Moving on, the filmmaker revealed how he narrows down the final casting for a film after repeatedly watching each one of the audition videos continuously.

Advertisement

Sukumar mentioned that he becomes so selective in choosing the right cast that it almost feels like narrowing down his search to 10 people out of 100, after which he further shortlists candidates.

He said, “I watch every video. I like this very much. Every single one of those videos. I select the people who like it. I pick 10 out of 100. And then again. So that’s how.”

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Jonas documents her journey from Toronto to Hyderabad as she joins Mahesh Babu starrer