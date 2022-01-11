Sukumar turns 52: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha send wishes to the Pushpa filmmaker

Pushpa maker Sukumar has turned 52 today and wishes are pouring in for the director. Allu Arjun took to Instagram to wish the captain of the ship. The actor shared a still from the shoot of their last outing Pushpa: The Rise and penned the post which read, “Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest @aryasukku.”

Before Pushpa, the actor-director collaborated for projects like Arya and Arya 2. Besides Allu Arjun, both these film starred Kajal Aggarwal as the lead. Meanwhile, another Pushpa lead Rashmika Mandanna also shared a birthday post for Sukumar. Sharing a picture of them together, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday to the cutest @ aryasukku.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu also penned a post on Instagram to wish Sukumar. Others have also wished the celebrated filmmaker on his special day.

Check out the posts below:

Sukumar will once again direct Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the second part of the Pushpa franchise Pushpa: The Rule. The director has already finalised the script for the project and the shoot is likely to commence this year itself. It is believed that the makers are aiming to release the film by December 17 this year. The film is also said to have Fahadh Faasil from the original flick. Further details regarding the project are not available at this time.

On the other hand, Sukumar has also penned a romantic comedy 18 Pages. Helmed by Palnati Surya Pratap, the film stars Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama as the lead. Financed by Produced by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, the project is scheduled for a released on 18 February.