  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sukumaran’s 24th death anniversary: Prithviraj, Mohanlal remember him by sharing a throwback photo

Several Mollywood fans took to the comments section and remembered the legendary actor on his death anniversary.
6401 reads Mumbai
Sukumaran’s 24th death anniversary: Prithviraj, Mohanlal remember him by sharing a throwback photo Sukumaran’s 24th death anniversary: Prithviraj, Mohanlal remember him by sharing a throwback photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the 24th death anniversary of Mollywood’s legendary celebrity Sukumaran, his son Prithviraj and Mollywood’s superstar Mohanlal shared a monochrome photo of the Mollywood legend. He is often described by his friends in the film industry as a backbone actor. Sukumaran had acted in over 250 films. He played many memorable characters. Sukumaran passed away on June 16, 1997. Several Mollywood fans took to the comments section and remembered the legendary actor on his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunnan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It is also expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post where he shared a photo with Mohanlal.


Also Read: Sub Inspector to a director: Actress Revathy Sampath RELEASES a list of names who allegedly harassed her

On the other hand, Mohanlal is basking the success of his recently released film, Drishyam 2. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film in a short span of time has proved to be one of the best sequels made in the Indian Film Industry in recent times. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie – Drishyam which was also written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie features superstar Mohanlal in the iconic character of George Kutty along with Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil in pivotal roles.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

You may like these
Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut launched; Prithviraj attends the event, Tovino Thomas sends wishes
Prithviraj is all praises for Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2; Says it’s Jeethu Joseph’s best film after Drishyam
Mohanlal’s next Empuraane to go on floors by the end of December 2020? Find out
Lucifer 2: Mohanlal and Prithviraj's film named Empuraan; Details inside
Mohanlal's Kayamkulam Kochunni to Kuttymama: 6 exciting Malayalam films to watch out for
Prithviraj, Tovino, Dulquer Salmaan stand up against medical workers' assault: Our health is in their hands