Sukumaran’s 24th death anniversary: Prithviraj, Mohanlal remember him by sharing a throwback photo

On the 24th death anniversary of Mollywood’s legendary celebrity Sukumaran, his son Prithviraj and Mollywood’s superstar Mohanlal shared a monochrome photo of the Mollywood legend. He is often described by his friends in the film industry as a backbone actor. Sukumaran had acted in over 250 films. He played many memorable characters. Sukumaran passed away on June 16, 1997. Several Mollywood fans took to the comments section and remembered the legendary actor on his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a lineup of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunnan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. It is also expected that more updates about his directorial Empuraan with Mohanlal will be announced soon, as he hinted at the same in his recent post where he shared a photo with Mohanlal.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

ഓർമ്മപ്പൂക്കൾ pic.twitter.com/2t9CAiW5qT — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, Mohanlal is basking the success of his recently released film, Drishyam 2. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film in a short span of time has proved to be one of the best sequels made in the Indian Film Industry in recent times. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie – Drishyam which was also written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie features superstar Mohanlal in the iconic character of George Kutty along with Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil in pivotal roles.

