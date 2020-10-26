Sulthan First Look Out: Rashmika Mandanna shares Karthi's powerful, action packed avatar; Calls it scary

The first look of Sulthan starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is finally revealed. Check it out.

Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi starrer Sulthan is grabbing all the attention as the makers release the first look of the film on a festive occasion. Karthi's first look from Sulthan is out and it is quite intense. Karthi's first action-packed look from the film will leave you asking more about his role. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, "Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook." Rashmika too shared it and called it scary.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, the upcoming film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Sulthan also stars Yogi Babu and will have music by Vivek - Mervin. Sathyan Sooryan is on board as a cinematographer editing is by Ruben. Karthi recently took to social media and shared a fam-jam picture with Sulthan team. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best."

Meanwhile, Karthi has completed his part of dubbing for the film. Sharing a picture from the dubbing studio, the actor captioned his Instagram photo as: "In Every situation we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan."

On the other hand, sharing her experience of working with the team, the Dear Comrade actress wrote on Instagram, "Apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick, I had always had fun on this set."

Sulthan marks Rashmika's debut venture in the Tamil film industry and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them.

