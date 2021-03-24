Sulthan Trailer Out: Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises a power packed revenge drama

The two-minute-long trailer shows us glimpses of some blood soaked action sequences and Karthi and Rashmika’s beautiful chemistry.

Following a huge expectation, the trailer of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan was released by the makers today. What we see in the two minutes trailer is a glimpse of a revenge drama and a beautiful romantic saga between Karthi and Rashmika. The trailer is a mix of blood socked action sequences and magical romance sequences. Directed by Remo fame filmmaker Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “Presenting the trailer of #Sulthan, a standout family entertainer!”

Before the trailer launch, the makers conducted an event which was attended by Rashmika and Karthi. During her speech, Rashmika was all praises for Karthi, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, music composers Vivek-Mervin and the entire Sulthan team. She also shared some candid moments from the shooting and stated that she found a friend in Karthi and thanked him for the experience. Photos from the event were shared by the makers and they instantly went viral on social media.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, Sathyan Sooryan has cranked the camera and Ruben has edited the film. Sulthan is scheduled to release on April 2 2021 amidst huge expectations. Other than this, Rashmika has in her kitty, a Tollywood film titled Pushpa with Allu Arjun in the lead role. She is also making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Mission Majnu. Karthi on the other hand, has a magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan which is directed by Mani Ratnam.

