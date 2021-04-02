Sulthan Twitter Review: Will Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer manage to live up to audiences' expectations
Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut film Sulthan, co-starring Karthi has released today, April 2. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, the film has hit the big screens and is getting a good response on social media. The action-thriller, at some point, managed to exceed expectations. While Karthi and Rashmika play lead roles, Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju are seen in supporting roles. The film has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja with the soundtrack composed by Vivek-Mervin.
Karthi's action scenes and BGM have managed to live up to audiences' expectations, as per the reviews on social media. Sulthan is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Villian and his group are so evil , excellent writing has done from director side on Sketching these characters ! Feels so terror of them and bgm though." Check out what twitterati have to say about Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan.
Villian and his group are so evil , excellent writing has done from director side on Sketching these characters ! Feels so terror of them and bgm though You'll feel that for sure ! #Sulthan #SulthanFDFS#SulthanFromToday
— (@SankarMahhaRajh) April 2, 2021
#Sulthan, a mass masala commercial package.... Enjoyed it.....
— rp (@ragulparasuram) April 2, 2021
Decent first half follow worst second half, script & screenplay was totally crap, Yuavn RR helps somewhere, Jai Sulthan song is better others, Karthi & Squad was superb Rashmika is unwanted in whole movie #Sulthan - AVOIDABLE
— Thomas Kallarakkal (@thomas_offl) April 2, 2021
Commercial movie so don't expect anything very big , but the script looks nice first 20mins story revealed ! I came with no expectations after watching trailer , so it's acceptable for me , On to the second half , Vikram/Sulthan refreshing New character #Sulthan #SulthanFDFS
— (@SankarMahhaRajh) April 2, 2021
#Sulthan First half is neat ! went in no time , love and comedy portions are good , Best opening song for Karthi is #JaiSulthan without a doubt , Movie Stands very strong from production value each and every shot has more than 30,40 people , solid intrvl ! Looking frwd 2nd half
— (@SankarMahhaRajh) April 2, 2021
#Sulthan - good 1st half followed by below avg 2nd half... @Karthi_Offl delivered a neat performance sulthan is not powerful as title but decent entertainer https://t.co/MpNQuMIhIm
— Râjâ (@Raja_Rox_) April 2, 2021
#JaiSulthan
Pre interval scene
Mayilsaami said : Siruthai vanthirchu
Avlotha (Whole theatre erupts)
Vera ena venum , kola mass @Karthi_Offl thalaivaa @Bakkiyaraj_k pinitinga @iamRashmika scores and finally @prabhu_sr pakka theatre material #JaiSulthan #Sulthan
— Gokul Karthi (@karthiyan001) April 2, 2021
Meanwhile, sharing her experience of working with Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna recently at the film's trailer launch event in Chennai, said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir...I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him and Baaki sir. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team."
Sulthan is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Cinematography IS handled by Sathyan Sooryan and IS editing done by Ruben.