Sulthan Twitter Review: Will Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer manage to live up to audiences' expectations

The action-thriller Sulthan, at some point, has managed to exceed expectations.

Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut film Sulthan, co-starring Karthi has released today, April 2. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, the film has hit the big screens and is getting a good response on social media. The action-thriller, at some point, managed to exceed expectations. While Karthi and Rashmika play lead roles, Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju are seen in supporting roles. The film has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja with the soundtrack composed by Vivek-Mervin.

Karthi's action scenes and BGM have managed to live up to audiences' expectations, as per the reviews on social media. Sulthan is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Villian and his group are so evil , excellent writing has done from director side on Sketching these characters ! Feels so terror of them and bgm though." Check out what twitterati have to say about Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, sharing her experience of working with Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna recently at the film's trailer launch event in Chennai, said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir...I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him and Baaki sir. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team."

Also Read: Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna thrilled to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer; Calls it an amazing journey

Sulthan is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Cinematography IS handled by Sathyan Sooryan and IS editing done by Ruben.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×