Sulthana: KGF Chapter 2's latest track is a tribute to the achievements of Yash aka Rocky Bhai

Yash will again appear on the silver screens as Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2 tomorrow. Fans have already booked their tickets in advance for 14 April. To increase the excitement of his period action drama, makers have dropped the third track titled Sulthana from the flick. The single talks about the hero’s achievements, power and daring.

Singers Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra, Arun Kaundinya, Sai Charan, Santhosh Venky, Mohan Krishna, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur, Puneeth Rudranag, Manish Dinakar and Harini Ivaturi have sung this song. Ramajogayya Sastry has provided the lyrics for the track and Ravi Basrur has composed the music. Earlier, the team had released two numbers, Toofan and Yadagara-Yadagara from this long-awaited film. The audience has been looking forward to the second installment of his blockbuster franchise for around three years.

Check out the song below:

Recently, talking about the USP of his character Rocky, Yash exclusively told Pinkvilla, “He is witty, he is quirky, his attitude towards life. Also, he is very focused, he has got a mission and he is just going after the mission. He does not care what are the obstacles he has to face and that itself is the beauty of this character."

Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South cinema with KGF Chapter 2 as antagonist Adheera. The flick also features Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju and Achyuth Kumar will be seen as marginal characters in Yash’s next along with others. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, Prashanth Neel has helmed this pan-Indian project.

