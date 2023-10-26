Suma Kanakala faces criticism for remarks at movie event; anchor issues apology

Renowned Telugu anchor and actress, Suma Kanakala, found herself embroiled in a controversy following remarks she made during a recent movie promotional event. While hosting the song launch of Adikeshava, Suma's casual comment about media personnel and photographers enjoying snacks did not sit well with some attendees.

Addressing the media, Suma jokingly said, "Those who are eating snacks like a meal, come quickly and put on the cameras." This remark, intended in jest, took an unexpected turn when a journalist took offense, expressing his disapproval and suggesting that Suma's choice of words were inappropriate.

In an attempt to lighten the mood, Suma responded with a touch of sarcasm, saying, "You ate snacks like snacks, okay?" The journalist urged for a more considerate approach. Realizing the impact of her words, Suma promptly extended an apology, acknowledging that her comment may have been insensitive.

In a video message shared on her social media, Suma expressed her heartfelt regret and addressed the media community as family members. She acknowledged their hard work and the integral role they play in the entertainment industry.

The video garnered praise from the media fraternity, who applauded Suma's openness in recognizing the effect of her remarks and offering a public apology.

“Hello to all media friends. Understandably, the comments I made at the event today bothered you. I sincerely apologize. I know how hard you work. You all and I have been traveling together for several years. Hope you will forgive me as a family member,” said Suma, in the video.

About Suma Kanakala

Suma Kanakala, known for her charming and enduring appeal, has a diverse career in Telugu television and movies as an actress, television presenter, and producer. While her outstanding image remains unmatched, there have been times when her stage humor has strayed into the unusual, eliciting laughter from seasoned celebrities.

However, the media's reaction to such occurrences has not always been as amicable as that of her co-stars. Her continued involvement with the Telugu TV game show Star Mahila on ETV is a testament to her unwavering connection with her dedicated fanbase.

