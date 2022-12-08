Sumalatha remembers her late husband Ambareesh on 31st wedding anniversary; Pens an emotional note
Sumalatha shared an emotional note remembering her dear late husband on their 31st wedding anniversary. The duo fell in love on film sets and are most popular couples.
Sumalatha and Ambareesh are one of the most loved couples in the Kannada film industry. Today, exactly 31 years ago, on December 8, the duo tied the knot and proved happily ever after exists. Marking the special occasion, she shares a heartfelt note remembering her dear late husband.
Sharing a note for her late husband Ambareesh on her wedding anniversary, Sumalatha wrote, "I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky: I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain: It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died...but you are not gone you will always be a part of me.As long as the sun shines...the wind blows...the rain falls... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows."
Take a look at Sumalatha's emotional post
Sumalatha and Ambareesh love story
Sumalatha married Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh on 8 December 1991 and their son Abhishek Gowda was born in the year 1993. Ambareesh developed a friendship with actress Sumalatha after they first met on the sets of the Kannada film Aahuti in 1984. They grew closer in 1987 when they worked together again with New Delhi. She revealed that it was Ambareesh's bold, genuine, carefree, down to earth personality that made him memorable and attractive to her.
On 24 November 2018 Ambareesh died due to a cardiac arrest. The entire film industry paid homage to one of the most celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry. Ambareesh was cremated with full state honours and also received a 21-gun salute.