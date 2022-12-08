Sumalatha remembers her late husband Ambareesh on 31st wedding anniversary; Pens an emotional note

Sumalatha and Ambareesh are one of the most loved couples in the Kannada film industry. Today, exactly 31 years ago, on December 8, the duo tied the knot and proved happily ever after exists. Marking the special occasion, she shares a heartfelt note remembering her dear late husband.

Sharing a note for her late husband Ambareesh on her wedding anniversary, Sumalatha wrote, "I heard your voice in the wind today and I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me as I stood silently in place. I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky: I closed my eyes for your embrace and my spirit soared high. I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain: It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. I held you close in my heart today it made me feel complete; You may have died...but you are not gone you will always be a part of me.As long as the sun shines...the wind blows...the rain falls... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows."