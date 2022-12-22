Sumalatha to Shivarajkumar, Kannada industry extend support to Darshan for slipper hurling incident

Kichcha Sudeep was the first celeb from the Kannada industry to extend support to Darshan regarding the incident that happened during the promotional event of his upcoming film Kranti. The Vikrant Rona actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Humiliating them in public brings about the question as to are we Kannadigas known for this unjustified reaction. Is this kind of outburst even an option?"

A disturbing incident of hurling a slipper at popular Kannada actor Darshan has shaken the Sandalwood industry for a few days. The entire Kannada industry has come together to stand by Darshan aka D'Boss for the unfortunate incident. Celebs like Kichcha Sudeep, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Rajkumar, and more.

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother and actor Shivarajkumar shared a video as he reacted to the incident and strongly condemned it. The Veda actor wrote on Twitter, "Yesterday's act on Darshan in Hospet hurt my heart. This kind of inhumane incident hurts all who belong to the same family.I request that no one should forget humanity and commit such acts. Show love with admiration; Hate is not disrespect. Your Shivanna."

Sumalatha, who considers Darshan as family, shared a few pics featuring the actor, her husband Ambareesh, and other fine actors of the Kannada industry Yash, and Puneeth Rajkumar, and extended her support. She wrote, "The attack on Darshan is something no true fan would do. Darshan's charisma and fame cannot be affected by this. Only the pettiness and cowardice of the perpetrators of this incident, which put a black mark on the film industry, has been revealed. We stand in support of Darshan by condemning the entire film industry act."

Popular Kannada actor Dhananjaya also strongly condemned the incident and wrote on Twitter, "What has happened is painful for the ED film industry. The charisma of artists who love and respect each other should not be affected by the work done by some miscreants. Let those scoundrels be punished. No mudslinging between fans. Our Karunadu is the home of love and admiration. Let's keep it that way."

Well, that's not it, from supporting artists, and technicians to co-stars, the entire Kannada film industry has come together to stand by Darshan and strongly voice out such unfortunate incidents.

Kannada fraternity extends support